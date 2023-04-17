2 men charged after suspected methamphetamine found in cars

Two men were charged with possessing methamphetamine, while one of them was suspected to be dealing after 10 bags of the drug were found in his car.

Billy Alfonso, 39, and Raymond Padua Pagsisihan, 51, were met by police early Wednesday morning after a report was made of a stalled vehicle by a residence in Dededo, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

Upon arrival, officers with the Guam Police Department saw two cars, a Toyota Tacoma being driven by Alfonso and a Nissan pickup truck driven by Pagsisihan.

While speaking with Alfonso, the responding officer saw a green glass pipe sticking out from the open center console, according to the complaint. The officer then instructed Alfonso to exit the car.

Alfonso, who appeared to be crying, was then asked what the pipe was used for, and he allegedly responded "shaboo," which, based on the officer's experience, was the name given by Filipinos for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

A pat-down of Alfonso then led the officer to find approximately 10 clear plastic baggies of various sizes with suspected methamphetamine inside each of the baggies. Alfonso allegedly told the officer it was "shaboo" before a test on the substances yielded a presumptive positive for meth. Also found within the vehicle were a scale and some cash, according to the complaint.

Pagsisihan, whose age possibly could be 48, according to the complaint, consented to a search of his person, which yielded a thumb drive that had a plastic baggie containing suspected meth and was later tested to produce a presumptive positive for the drug.

The officer then found a plastic flashlight case under the driver's seat of Pagsisihan's vehicle that contained methamphetamine, the complaint stated.

"The report indicates that Pagsisihan stated, 'I got it from Billy,'" the complaint stated.

Both men were charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, while Alfonso also was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony.