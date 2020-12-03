Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury in separate criminal cases that accuse them of each attempting to entice a minor.

Jason Solatario Brown, a registered Level 1 sex offender, was ordered to be detained, for allegedly enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and transferring obscene material to an individual who he allegedly knew was under 16 years old.

According to the indictment, Brown used a cellphone between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20 to persuade, induce and entice an individual under 18 years of age to engage in sexual activity. Brown is also accused of transferring three images of males exposing their genitalia to an individual the defendant believed was 13 years old.

Brown was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing, but that hearing was vacated at the request of the defense.

Federal prosecutors contend the weight of the evidence against the defendant is strong and he is subject to a long jail time, if convicted.

According to the Guam Sex Offender Registry, Brown was convicted in 2001 of two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and again in 2006 of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. The male victims were 5 and 14.

A separate indictment was handed down against Christopher De Leon Guerrero. He was indicted on two counts of attempted enticement of a minor. Court documents allege De Leon Guerrero attempted to entice a minor between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20 using an iPhone 11.

Brown and De Leon Guerrero are scheduled to answer the criminal charges today in the District Court of Guam.