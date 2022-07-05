On July 1, thieves broke into Guaranteed Auto in Harmon.

Surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as 36-year-old Tongei Paul. He climbed over the front gate at 8:31 p.m. and can be seen pulling a wheeled tool box, according to a magistrate's complaint filed at the Superior Court of Guam. The business reported the tools are worth $600.

Paul then allegedly returned and stole more items.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Paul with two men nearby. One of the men was not identified in the complaint. The other was identified as Roger Wolbert, who was described as doing a "stutter step" and "appeared to be looking for a way to run away from officers." Wolbert, 30, allegedly said Paul is known as the "Stealer" around the area, according to court documents.

Paul and Wolbert were each charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and theft of property as a third-degree felony.