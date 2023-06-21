Two men are accused of breaking into a driving school in Chalan Pago. A witness saw them before any items could be taken.

On June 14, officers with the Guam Police Department were dispatched to TLC Driving Center and met with the complainant, who said he saw the "exterior security door was cut open, and that it was not cut open the day before when he last checked on the building."

The witness reported that next to the building's door were two plastic bags and a plastic container holding items from the business. The witness also said he saw a male running toward a silver Hyundai sedan.

The men were later identified as Jerald Joseph Tyquiengco Alvarez, 31, and Jedidiah James Santos, 24, according to a magistrate's complaint.

GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated in a release that, after the burglary was reported, the men and the vehicle were found during a routine check of a secluded road behind the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

According to the charging documents, Santos was in the driver's seat and Alvarez was in the rear passenger seat. Police reportedly found two glass pipes in the center console. They also found a blue pouch containing Alvarez's driver's license, as well as a baggie containing 1.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Alvarez allegedly claimed ownership of the blue pouch and contents, but denied owning any of the other items in the vehicle.

When asked about the burglary, Alvarez told officers that "Santos was driving, and they pulled into TLC with the intention of stealing items, and they gained entry by pushing the warped side door."

"They were able to (prepare) the items they were going to take, but they were unable to steal anything because a male came to the establishment," the complaint stated.

Alvarez allegedly told officers he hates to "rob" but does it due to the hardships of his life.

He was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with a notice of a commission of a felony while on felony release.

The Office of the Attorney General stated Alvarez also has an active 2022 burglary case.

Jedidiah James Santos was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.