2 men charged in DYA riot last month; pair of minors also involved

Two men were charged in connection to a riot at the Department of Youth Affairs facility that also involved two male minors last month.

Danson Jona, 18, and Timo Palik, who turned 19 on Wednesday, were charged with assault on a peace officer in relation to a riot at DYA on April 16, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

A DYA officer was assisting a 17-year-old client who became angry toward the officer, began to damage a window, and then "headbutted" the officer.

Some time after the incident, the DYA officer and three others attempted to secure the 17-year-old, a 16-year-old, and Jona in their cells. The two minors refused and allegedly pushed and punched the officers before Jona also punched an officer, threw a trash can and pushed a metal table to their back, according to the complaint.

Jona and the 16-year-old allegedly broke off plastic pipes and threw them at the four officers.

The next day, the DYA officers reviewed surveillance footage to confirm the names of individuals involved and conducted a scene check.

In the review, Palik was seen throwing shoes at a DYA officer while he was secured in his cell, the complaint stated.

Jona allegedly admitted to throwing the plastic trash can and plastic pipe. Palik during his interview was with his mother and when she asked what happened, he replied, "I only threw my shoes at my guard during a fight," according to the complaint.

Jona and Palik were charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony. Jona also faces a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.

Palik's charge, according to the magistrate summary report, was dismissed May 5.

Jona appeared Tuesday before Maigstrate Judge Benjamin Sison and was confined at the Department of Corrections facility on $5,000 cash bail.

The minors were not charged as adults by the Office of the Attorney General.