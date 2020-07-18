Two people were charged on Tuesday in the Superior Court of Guam in connection with separate violent incidents.

The first suspect was accused of attacking a woman known to him.

Daryll Peter San Nicolas, 30, was charged with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony and two counts of family violence as a misdemeanor.

Court documents state the suspect got upset with the victim while at a laundromat in Dededo and decided to walk home. The victim later found the suspect, who then allegedly hit her driver's side window with a speaker, shattering it.

The suspect pulled the victim's hair while she was still in the car, documents state. Several hours later, the suspect got upset with the victim and allegedly punched her mouth three times, pulled her hair and shook her head back and forth several times.

'I’m going to kill you'

In a separate incident, a woman showed up at the Dededo Precinct, alleging she had been attacked by a man known to her after the pair got into an argument.

Jessie Orbita Flores, 49, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony and twice with family violence as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the victim woke up to the suspect pulling her right leg before telling her: “I’m going to kill you before I go to jail.”

The victim left the house, but later returned to pack her belongings.

That’s when the suspect allegedly punched her in the face.

The suspect allegedly told police he had raised his fist to the victim, but did not punch her, adding that he only slapped her when she returned.