In unrelated cases, two men were charged in the Superior Court of Guam with drug possession.

Jose Taisague Jr.

Jose Pereda Taisague Jr., 38, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor, and family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance in Tamuning on Christmas Eve after the suspect got into an argument and assaulted a man and a woman known to him.

The male victim was able to restrain the suspect and only let him go after the suspect agreed to leave, documents state.

Officers located the suspect Thursday and found a glass pipe and a plastic straw with methamphetamine, documents state. Taisague was arrested.

Albert Fejeran Jr.

In a separate case, Albert Santos Fejeran Jr., 50, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Court documents state the suspect was pulled over by police early Thursday in Dededo and that officers found two plastic bags and a glass pipe with meth.

Authorities noted the suspect had an open warrant for his arrest in connection with a 2016 drug possession conviction.