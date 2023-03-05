Two men face drunken driving charges related to separate events that took place in the early morning hours of Feb. 27.

Cody Farnum, 37, and Jaden William Zynda, 23, both face charges of driving while impaired, and reckless driving while impaired. Zynda also faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

The first of the two cases occurred at 1:46 a.m. when Farnum was allegedly seen by officers “straddling between two lanes and then (switching) lanes and (proceeded) to swerve within the lane,” according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Farnum was driving northbound on Route 1 by Tumon Horizon Condominium and was observed by police making jerking movements to the left and right while trying to stay within the lane.

Officers with the Guam Police Department conducted a traffic stop and Farnum told them that he was driving home from a karaoke bar, where he “had a few mixed drinks,” the complaint alleged.

Farnum then agreed to a sobriety test and the officer conducted two out of the three before Farnum “lost his balance and fell.” Police terminated the test due to safety reasons, according to court documents.

The officers observed several signs of intoxication in the parts of the test Farnum completed.

Farnum also submitted to a Breathalyzer test about an hour later at the Tumon-Tamuning precinct, when his blood alcohol content level registered at 0.215%, according to the complaint, more than twice the legal limit.

Crash

Officers responded to the scene of a reported crash on Route 14 by Taico Rent-A-Car at 2:35 a.m. and found a black Honda Ridgeline “facing west diagonally and occupying both lanes of traffic, with heavy damages to the front and side.”

Officers saw Zynda standing outside the vehicle bleeding from his nose. He also had scratches on his right arm.

“Defendant confirmed that he was the operator of the vehicle and stated that his left tire came off and was about to hit an island in the center and he turned right to avoid hitting it, but hit the right island instead,” charging documents stated, adding that Zynda, while he was talking with police, smelled of alcohol.

When asked if he had anything to drink, Zynda allegedly said he drank “two or three beers” at a Tumon hotel.

Officers then conducted a crash investigation where they discovered Zynda was traveling westbound on Pale San Vitores Road in Tumon when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a traffic island by Perez Ipao Apartments. Zynda then left the scene and continued driving when he collided with a curb and another traffic island by Taico Rent-A-Car, according to the complaint.

As a result of the accident, a street lamp post was damaged. The estimated value was about $5,000, court documents state.

Zynda agreed to a sobriety test and officers were able to observe several cues of intoxication before a Breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol content level was 0.176%, the complaint alleged.