2 men found with gun and drugs on base

Two men were arrested along a road on Andersen Air Force Base after allegedly being found with a shotgun, ammunition and a glass pipe containing suspected drug residue.

About 1:15 a.m. Nov. 23, while Guam conservation officers were conducting a joint enforcement operation with the 36th Security Force squadron at Andersen Air Force Base along Route 3A, the officers made a stop of a gray sedan. The two men in the car were identified as Joshua Wolford and Kendrick Benavente, the Guam Department of Agriculture stated in a press release.

The officers found a shotgun in the vehicle. A further search of the car discovered two unexpended 12-gauge shotgun rounds, one in the front passenger inner air conditioning vent and one in the pocket of Wolford, department stated in the release.

In addition, two flashlights were found in the car and a pat-down of Benavente found he had in his possession a glass pipe with suspected drug residue.

All items found, including the gray Nissan Sentra, were confiscated and Wolford and Benavente were booked and confined on charges of artificial light prohibited, identification card: required, and identification card: possession.

Benavente also was charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance, the department said in the release.