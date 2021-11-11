Two of three men charged in connection with the suspected murder of Navy veteran Adam Messier have each denied charges filed against them in the Superior Court of Guam.

Brandon James Flaherty and Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga pleaded not guilty to charges of murder before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday.

Carriaga additionally faces a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Both waived their right to a speedy trial.

Co-defendant Curtis James Blas will have to wait until Nov. 24 to answer to the charges after the Public Defenders Service Corp. withdrew from the case due to a conflict.

Messier was reported missing in September 2017. Police located his remains at a ranch area in Yigo on Oct. 28.

Flaherty's family owns the Tumon Horizon Condominiums, where the alleged attack on Messier occurred.

He is accused of holding Messier down as Carriaga and Blas beat and strangled him, court documents state.

The men allegedly told investigators that they disposed of the body in a large trash bag.