Two military service members were rescued between Sunday evening and Monday morning after they were separated from a group of hikers around the Fena Reservoir and Mt. Lamlam areas, according to the Guam Fire Department.

GFD's 911 center received a call regarding at 7:51 p.m. Sunday that a man who was hiking in the Fena Reservoir area had been separated from the group. An hour later, rescue units were able to locate the hiker and bring him to a Navy ambulance, the Guam Fire Department stated.

He was transported to Naval Hospital Guam for treatment and observation.

At 4:40 a.m., 911 received a call that another one of the group members had been lost around the Mt. LamLam area. Rescue units entered the trail but were informed at 7:53 a.m. that the adult man was found along the roadway and brought to Naval Hospital Guam by a motorist, according to GFD.

No other information was available as of 11:20 a.m.