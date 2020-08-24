Mount Lam Lam

HIGHER GROUND: This is a 2018 photo of the hiking trail to Mount Jumullong Manglo and Mount Lam Lam.  

Two military service members were rescued between Sunday evening and Monday morning after they were separated from a group of hikers around the Fena Reservoir and Mt. Lamlam areas, according to the Guam Fire Department.

GFD's 911 center received a call regarding at 7:51 p.m. Sunday that a man who was hiking in the Fena Reservoir area had been separated from the group. An hour later, rescue units were able to locate the hiker and bring him to a Navy ambulance, the Guam Fire Department stated.

He was transported to Naval Hospital Guam for treatment and observation.

At 4:40 a.m., 911 received a call that another one of the group members had been lost around the Mt. LamLam area. Rescue units entered the trail but were informed at 7:53 a.m. that the adult man was found along the roadway and brought to Naval Hospital Guam by a motorist, according to GFD.

No other information was available as of 11:20 a.m.

