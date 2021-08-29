The Guam Police Department and Guam Crime Stoppers are asking residents for information regarding to two men wanted for questioning on an ongoing shooting investigation.

Detectives assigned to GPD’S Criminal Investigation Division are searching for 31-year-old Justin Michael Duenas and 27-year-old Jensen Belga Develles.

Both Duenas and Develles are considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are encouraged to call the Guam Police Department Dispatch at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.