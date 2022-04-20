Two men who admitted to their part in shooting a stray dog in Harmon will not have to spend any time in prison.

Daimeionne Kaleo Greer and Jesse Pu Villagomez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree animal abuse as a misdemeanor before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Tuesday.

Villagomez Jr. also admitted to guilt established by complicity as a misdemeanor.

Both got a one-year suspended prison sentence and were placed on two years of probation.

It was said in court that they may have to pay restitution to the veterinarian.

Greer and Villagomez Jr. were allowed to walk free following the hearing and are set to return to court on Sept. 29.

"It's never okay to abuse an animal for fun," said Cyrus Luhr, Guam Animals In Need president in response to the outcome of the case. "The law is clear, and we hope increased action by law enforcement and our courts will one day eliminate senseless, cruel actions like this."

Caught on video

The defendants were accused of injuring a dog with a pellet rifle in the Harmon Industrial Road area.

The pair were charged six months after the November 2020 incident that was recorded on cell phone video and circulated on social media.

“An examination of the dog indicated that the injuries sustained did not create a substantial risk of death or serious physical injuries, but did leave the dog limping, swollen, and with a wound,” the AG’s office stated in a news release.

Greer was the man in the video seen allegedly holding a pellet gun at the Jack Peters warehouse along Siket Street in Harmon and shooting a stray dog nearby.

He previously told The Guam Daily Post that the dog would often trash the area, and that he only tried to scare it away to prevent it from coming back. Greer along with his parents gave a public apology, telling the Post that he did not mean to harm the animal.