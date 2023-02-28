2 middle school students taken to hospital for 'allergic reaction'

Two students attending Untalan Middle School, who were rushed to the hospital Monday, may have suffered an allergic reaction with school officials telling other students the situation was from something the pair ate.

A message, which circulated on social media and was acknowledged by the Guam Police Department, alleged the students were being treated for drug-related symptoms. GPD and the Guam Department of Education have not disclosed what caused the middle schoolers to fall ill as of press time Monday.

The Guam Fire Department confirmed its units responded to the school and transported two students to the hospital. The conditions of the children or what caused them to require medical attention were not shared by GFD.

GDOE, in a statement released Monday afternoon, reported “two students at Luis P. Untalan Middle School reported to the school health counselor after exhibiting signs of illnesses. The school health counselor contacted the students’ parents and medics were called to the school campus.”

The Guam Daily Post was able to speak to a parent of an eighth grade student at UMS who was aware of the message on social media and the claim of fentanyl being involved.

The parent said an emergency assembly was held with the Barrigada school's students following the medical emergency and expressed confidence in the school’s ability to address the situation.

“I know the administration is amazing at UMS and they will crack down on where they need to. I just pray anyone affected will recover and if it is drug-related, whomever is pushing this into schools is caught and punished,” the parent said.

According to the parent, during the assembly students were told the two “ate something and had an allergic reaction,” but the presence of drugs was not confirmed.

The parent said the UMS administration's advice to students was “not to share snacks.”

The Post inquired with GDOE about the cause of the students’ illness. GDOE spokesperson Michelle Franquez said, “There was no confirmation of fentanyl.”

Franquez said the school’s principal would follow up with parents on the status of the students involved.

While GPD did not receive a call for assistance at the onset of the incident, after numerous inquiries from media outlets, GPD visited the school to assess the credibility of the message circulating on social media.

“The Juvenile Investigation section proceeded to Untalan Middle School to make an assessment. A preliminary report has been generated and followups are being conducted at this time,” GPD spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella, said in a release. GPD deferred further inquiries to GDOE.

Savella did not respond to questions about who initiates and coordinates a local multiagency response for reports of drugs at schools, who is responsible for field testing for the presence of drugs or what the department's preliminary report determined.