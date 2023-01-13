A man has been accused of sexually assaulting two minors over the course of two years.

Joelando Pablo Mora, 29, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct after two minors made sexual assault complaints against him.

The first complaint was made last year by a female minor. She was 17 years old at the time, charging documents stated.

The girl reported that Mora, who was known to her, allegedly picked her up and took her to a job site where they entered a restroom. Mora then "grabbed her hand and pulled her towards him and kissed her lips several times," court documents stated.

The girl told officers with the Guam Police Department that Mora opened his jeans with one hand while holding her hand with the other hand and sexually assaulted her. She told police the incident occurred in December 2020.

Then, on Tuesday, an 11-year-old girl made a complaint to police that Mora, between Jan. 1 and 5, called the girl into his bedroom and sexually assaulted her. Then, on Jan. 6, the girl stated, she was sleeping when she felt her panties being removed and Mora allegedly assaulted her again, according to court documents.

Mora appeared Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison in the Superior Court of Guam and was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. He was ordered to stay away from the two girls and not to be alone with any minors.

The Office of the Attorney General estimated Mora could face life in prison if convicted of all charges.