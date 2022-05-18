2 months sober: Democratic official cleared to attend work-related events that serve alcohol

Chirag Bhojwani, the executive director of the Democratic Party of Guam, told the court he is celebrating two months of sobriety.

Bhojwani faces charges of driving while impaired and transporting an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

He appeared Tuesday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

Bhojwani, who also is the director of policy and communications for Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, told the judge his job includes attending political fundraisers and meetings at establishments that serve alcohol.

He was banned from entering those places as part of his release conditions.

"That is affecting his employment. He is asking the court for the ability to enter places with alcohol. But he won't drink," said defense attorney Charles McDonald.

The judge granted the request, noting Bhojwani will continue to be tested for drugs and alcohol.

"Just be focused on your conditions," said Perez. "There will be consequences if you test positive."

Bhojwani said he had voluntarily checked himself in to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings with New Beginnings, a treatment program under the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

He is scheduled back in court July 30.

Trial is set for October, but the defense is expecting a plea offer from the prosecution.

Crash reported in Tumon

After a reported vehicle crash March 16, police found Bhojwani standing at the rear of a 2017 GMC Canyon on Route 14 in Tumon.

According to the complaint, his blood alcohol content was tested at 0.16 – twice the legal limit of 0.08.

When an officer asked him to perform a field sobriety test, Bhojwani insisted on changing into a pair of golf shoes, but eventually lost his balance when he lifted one foot, according to court documents.