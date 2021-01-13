Two more firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing that to three this week at Astumbo Fire Station.

The Guam Fire Department confirmed on Wednesday that the two firefighters are assigned to the Astumbo Fire Station.

GFD on Monday had confirmed a firefighter assigned to the same station had tested positive.

It’s unknown if any of the two firefighters have been fully immunized against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

There was a report that a firefighter recently tested positive for COVID-19 just days after receiving the second dose of of the vaccine.

Firefighters are among the frontliners who were administered their second dose this month.

On Wednesday, GFD officials said the remaining personnel at the Astumbo Fire Station have been quarantined until they can be tested.

Pending test results, an alternate crew has been assigned to ensure the continuity of response operations. A thorough decontamination of all rooms and common areas has been completed.

DRT suspends some services

A Department of Revenue and Taxation also tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Joint Information Center.

DRT announces the temporary suspension of services for its administration office effective immediately.

Close contacts are being identified and will remain in home quarantine pending testing and clearance from DPHSS. Areas of the offices will be cleaned and disinfected as needed.

15 new cases

There are 15 new COVID-19 cases out of 506 tested, according to the JIC’s Wednesday report.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score, which had increased to 1.4 earlier this week, is at 1.1, the JIC reported.

Officials want to keep the score below 2.5, which is the long-term ideal, particularly as schools are preparing to open in less than a week.

As of Wednesday night, Guam has had a total of 7,444 reported cases of COVID-19 with 124 deaths. There are 112 cases in active isolation and 7,208 people who’ve completed isolation.

Community testing Thursday

DPHSS will be hosting a COVID-19 testing at the Yona Gym from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

DPHSS will offer up to 250 COVID-19 tests on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents are reminded that this event is only a COVID-19 community testing and no vaccinations will be offered at this location.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four (4) people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Residents are asked to bring a picture ID.

The Northern Region Community Health Center (NRCHC) will remain open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only and can be contacted by calling 635-7525/6.