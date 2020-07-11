2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 312 since Department of Public Health and Social Services started testing for the virus in March.

One case was confirmed by Diagnostic Laboratory Services. One case was confirmed by the Department of Defense, which also noted the individual reported recent travel to the continental United States and was in contact with a confirmed case while there.

DPHSS had also conducted tests on 111 individuals on Friday, July 10. All of those tests returned negative results. Thus far, more than 16,970 tests have been conducted by DPHSS and its government, military and private partners. With the current total of confirmed cases, the rate of positive cases is still within what government official said is an acceptable rate.

To date, there have been a total of 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths, and 202 people released from isolation.

Guam has 105 active cases.

Of the total confirmed cases, 266 people are civilians and 46 are military service members.