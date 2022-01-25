Two more deaths have been linked to COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center, which also reported 759 new cases and 34 people hospitalized.

On Tuesday evening, the Joint Information Center reported the two deaths that occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital:

• The 281st COVID-19-related fatality occurred Dec. 13, 2021. The patient was an 56-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying conditions. He tested positive on Sept. 12, 2021.

• The 282nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Jan. 8, 2022. The patient was an 84-year-old female, vaccinated, with underlying conditions. She tested positive on Nov. 19, 2021.

Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio expressed condolences and also called on the community to continue the fight against the virus.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we report more loved ones lost to this deadly virus. To their family and friends, Governor Lou, First Gentleman Jeff, and I send our deepest sympathies and condolences,” said Acting Governor Josh Tenorio.

“Although these times are challenging, we know from experience how to beat this virus–by using all the tools at our disposal. Our people have proven our resilience in the face of adversity time and again. Today is no different.”

According to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, there were 759 new cases confirmed out of 2,926 specimens analyzed on Jan. 24. The JIC noted that 156 of the cases reported are through the Department of Defense.

Out of the 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19, two are pediatric patients. Also, there are three patients in the intensive care unit, one of whom requires a ventilator.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, or need to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.