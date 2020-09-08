2 more COVID-19 deaths; total fatalities now 18 for Guam

The local government announced the deaths of two people, a 31-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, categorized as COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the toll to 18.

The fatalities occurred at Guam Regional Medical City and Guam Memorial Hospital.

At approximately 8:46 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC. She was a known COVID-19 case and had underlying health issues. She is Guam's youngest COVID-19-related death to date.

At approximately 10:09 a.m. the second patient, a 65-year-old man, died at GMH. He had comorbidities and was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.

"This morning I was informed of our 17th and 18th COVID-related deaths," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said on Monday. "It is never easy losing a member of our community to this virus, and my heart breaks every time I receive these calls. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send their family and friends our condolences and deepest sympathies. We cannot afford to lose any more people in this pandemic. Please do what you need to do to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

Service members at the beach

As officials urge residents to comply with the current stay-at-home order and lockdown, the Department of Public Health and Social Services responded to a call of a group of individuals at the beach in Talofofo.

"DPHSS environmental health inspectors are onsite along with (Guam Police Department) conducting a site inspection after receiving a report of several military service members inside (an) establishment in violation of Executive Order 2020-30," said Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokeswoman.

Jeff Pleadwell, owner of Jeff's Pirates Cove, said there were some military service members who purchased food curb side from the restaurant then walked their food to the beach adjacent to the restaurant property.

Pleadwell said apparently one of the issues was they didn't have their masks on and they were congregating, according to DPHSS. Pleadwell said he wasn't on site until he was notified of the issue.

Jeff's Pirates Cove has to come up with an organization plan that provides specific guidance, including cleaning and sanitization schedules and procedures, within 24 hours.

As a business owner, he said, he will abide by the laws of Guam.

However, Pleadwell, exercising his personal opinion, is among those who've been vocal against the lockdown that has shuttered the doors to various restaurants, bars and other businesses for over five months. Many businesses have decided to close their doors permanently.

"I have been vocal because I don't feel it's right to be limiting us, keeping us away from each other and not allowing us to go to the beach. It's overboard," Pleadwell said.

Comorbidities

Of the 18 people whose deaths have been labeled COVID-19-related, 16 had underlying health issues, said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's press secretary, on Monday.

She noted that most of the cases were diabetic or had hypertension.

In a March 19 press release, the Joint Information Center stated that older adults as well as people with heart or lung disease, or who had diabetes, "are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness."

In April, officials said the island's first five COVID-19-related deaths were older than 65, and had underlying health factors: three had cardiovascular disease, two had diabetes, one had chronic lung disease, one had a neurological disease, one had cancer and one was a former smoker.

The Joint Information Center released information on others considered to be COVID-19 related:

Aug. 20

• A 70-year-old man was taken to GMH and pronounced dead on arrival. He was swabbed and his results came back positive for COVID-19.

Aug. 21

• Guam's seventh COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH. The patient was a 34-year-old man with underlying health issues, which were compounded by COVID-19, and was on a ventilator at GMH for more than three weeks. The patient had traveled to Guam from Hawaii.

Aug. 26

• A 61-year-old man with comorbidities, which were further complicated by the virus, died. He was transferred to GMH from Guam Regional Medical City on Aug. 14 after testing positive for COVID-19.

• A 62-year-old woman who was admitted to GMH on July 10 and had multiple comorbidities. She tested positive while at GMH just days prior to her death.

Aug. 27

• A 96-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH.

Sept. 1

• A 73-year-old woman with underlying health issues was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH. She was swabbed and the results were positive for COVID-19.

• A 36-year-old woman died at GMH. She is the island's second-youngest COVID-related fatality. She was swabbed and the results were positive.

• A 74-year-old man died at Naval Hospital Guam. No other information was released on this patient.

Sept. 5

• A 55-year-old man with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. He had been admitted to GMH on Aug. 29.

Sept. 6

• A 49-year-old woman with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19 was the island's 16th COVID-19-related fatality. She had been admitted to GMH on Aug. 27.

Asymptomatic

The Department of Public Health and Social Services had symptom information for 1,383 cases, as of Sept. 3, Carrera said. Of those cases:

• 64.6% are symptomatic

• 35.4% are asymptomatic or had no symptoms

GDOE employee tests positive

On Monday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that an employee from Harry S. Truman Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.

Education officials are working with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing.

Areas of the campus have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting.

Lab closed

The Guam Public Health Laboratory was closed Monday in observance of Labor Day and there were no new test results released. The lab will reopen today.

As of Monday, Guam has a total of 1,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19.