Two more deaths have been linked to COVID-19, increasing the number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus to 83.

The Joint Information Center noted that both people had underlying health conditions. The JIC also reported additional government employees who’ve tested positive for the virus and a total of 91 new cases out of 728 tested.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases for Guam to 4,903 since testing started in March. There are 1,592 cases in active isolation and 3,228 people who’ve completed isolation.

A 55-year-old man is the 82nd COVID-19-related fatality. He died at approximately 4:06 p.m. He was admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 20 after testing positive at a private clinic earlier that day.

The 83rd fatality also was a 55-year-old man admitted to GMH on Oct. 20. He died at GMH at approximately 8:27 p.m. He tested positive upon admission to the hospital.

"While no words can take away the pain of losing someone close, I hope you can accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. "In scripture, we are told at dawn, life blossoms and renews itself; at dusk, it withers and dries up. It seems our dawns have not kept up with our dusks. As we mourn another soul lost to COVID-19, let us remember that our life is precious and fragile and our actions are not absent any consequences."

2 DYA officers test positive

The Department of Youth Affairs (DYA) has been informed two officers have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total of employees testing positive for COVID-19 to eight. Residents are closely monitored for any symptoms of the virus. Residents who test positive are isolated in a separate unit.

DYA continues to follow guidance from DPHSS:

All residents are to shelter-in-place. All appointments for residents will be conducted over-the-phone or virtually. Visitation for residents will continue to be conducted over-the-phone. Parents of residents can contact 735-5033/5 to speak to a DYA Social Worker. Staff and resident temperature and wellness checks will continue to be conducted and

recorded during each shift. Wearing a facemask will continue to be required for all staff and residents. Increased sanitation and disinfection of units will occur more frequently during each

shift. Incoming staff must wash their hands upon entry into the facility; both staff and clients

will wash and sanitize their hands frequently throughout the day.

GDOE employees

On Wednesday, the Guam Department of Education received notification that two employees tested positive for COVID-19. These cases were identified at J.P. Torres Success Academy and the GDOE Tiyan headquarters.

The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly. Areas of the campuses and offices have been cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.