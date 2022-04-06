2 more COVID-19-related fatalities

The deaths of a 66-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man have been linked to COVID-19, pushing the island's total to 352, the Joint Information Center reported.

The woman died March 31 at Guam Regional Medical City, JIC reported. She had underlying health conditions and had tested positive for coronavirus on March 16. She is the island's 351st COVID-19-related fatality.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival April 3 at Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient was fully vaccinated, but had not received a booster shot. He too had underlying health conditions. He tested positive April 3 for coronavirus.

“To those who loved them, (Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, first gentleman Jeff Cook) and I send our heartfelt sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we work toward a route to normalcy, we are once again reminded that our grief continues as well as our fight against this pandemic.”

Their deaths come at a time when the island's overall COVID-19 cases have dropped to the lowest levels since the omicron surge grabbed hold of the island late last year. The number of new daily cases soared to more than 800 on some days.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 from 647 specimens analyzed April 4. There are 14 patients in local hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19:

• GMH: 4

• GRMC: 8

• Naval Hospital Guam: 2

There are no patients in the intensive care units at any of the hospitals.