2 more COVID cases in the CNMI identified at airport

Northern Marianas Gov. Ralph Torres' COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation have confirmed that two more people have been recently confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, bringing CNMI’s current case count to 33 since March 28.

Both CNMI residents diagnosed with COVID-19 were screened and swabbed for specimen collection on July 11, 2020, upon arrival at the Francisco C. Ada International Airport, in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order. One person did transit to Tinian, but immediately returned to Saipan for additional testing and monitoring.

Both are in stable condition. They are safely isolated at the Kanoa quarantine site and are being closely monitored, the CNMI government stated.

The health center agency has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts including passengers on the same flight, close family members, friends, and associates, of the new confirmed cases.

Of the total 33 confirmed cases, 10 cases have been identified through port of entry screening procedures, in accordance with the governor’s executive order.