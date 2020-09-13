2 more COVID-related fatalities; death toll now 25

Two people who died within 24 hours of each other are the 24th and 25th fatalities connected to COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center.

Late Friday night, around 11:59 p.m., a 91-year-old man with underlying health conditions died. He had been admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Aug. 26. He was a known positive case, a JIC press release stated.

A 58-year-old woman is the island's 25th fatality connected to COVID-19.

The woman, according to JIC, had underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. She went to Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 11, where she tested positive for COVID-19 upon being admitted.

“It seems our grief has no respite as we lose another soul today to COVID-19. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I, as well as our island community, send her family and friends our condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero with the news of the 58-year-old woman.

“We are all currently facing challenges due to COVID-19, and one of the most important things we can all do is check in with each other. Reach out to your loved ones, check in on them, and ask how they’re doing. Though this pandemic has forced us to isolate, it does not mean we have to cope with this alone.”

The governor on Saturday morning also noted the limitations on funerals.

“This pandemic has changed the way we as a community grieve, and I know it has not been the easiest,” she stated.

She encouraged residents to call the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center Crisis Hotline, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“If you or someone you love need help, I urge you to call the Crisis Hotline. All of us have given up so much, but you don’t have to go through this alone,” the governor said.