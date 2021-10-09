2 more deaths, 131 new cases

Two more Guam residents have died, raising Guam's death toll linked to COVID-19 to 212.

The 211th fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Thursday. The patient was a 73-year-old woman who was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, the Joint Information Center reported. She tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 18.

The 212th fatality occurred at GMH on Friday. The patient was a 39-year-old man who was fully vaccinated, and who had underlying health conditions. He died a month after testing positive on Sept. 8.

“We are faced with another day of grief and sadness brought upon us by this awful virus that has afflicted us for the past 19 months," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement.

To those who have experienced the greatest of tragedy during this time, the governor said, she, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and her husband, Jeff Cook, "pray you find comfort and healing.”

“While we are being tested in this unprecedented pandemic, we know the strength of our people and our community and we will overcome this darkness,” the governor said.

Residents are urged to be observant of emergency warning signs for COVID-19. "Seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or bluish lips or face," JIC stated.

New cases, hospitalizations

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 131 new cases out of 908 tests administered on Thursday.

Fifty-one new cases were identified through contact tracing. As of Thursday, there have been a total of 16,058 officially reported cases, or nearly 10% of the island's total population.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The number of patients hospitalized has dropped to nearly half when compared to the peak of the delta variant infections on the island last month.

As of Friday, 57 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, and more than half – 31 – were unvaccinated, while two were ineligible for vaccination.

Nine patients were in the intensive care unit at GMH, while the Guam Regional Medical City had four patients in its ICU.

Delta variant spreads

The results of samples collected on Guam between July 25 and Aug. 10 have undergone genome sequencing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The results show eight of the 67 samples received were identified as variants being monitored while 59 were identified as from the delta variant of concern.

Vaccination clinic

Free vaccination is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Thursdays and Sundays, at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, Mangilao. Register at tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will expedite the vaccination.