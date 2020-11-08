A 68-year-old woman is the island's 89th COVID-19 fatality.

The woman, who was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 13, had underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center. She died at 1:16 p.m. Saturday.

The 88th COVID-19 fatality was reported Friday evening. The 64-year-old woman was a known COVID-19 patient. She died Oct. 21 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, though her death wasn’t reported to local officials until recently. She had underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19, JIC stated.

"This virus is ruthless and is willing to claim more and more members of our community. Wearing our masks, watching our distance, and washing our hands – these simple actions are the best tools we have in this pandemic. We can protect each other. We can save lives,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a press release.

The governor is expected to make an announcement this week following remarks by U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“If we do the right things now and we do it hardcore for two to three weeks, we’ll start to see cases trend down,” Adams said during a recent online conversation with local government officials. He later added that even without a vaccine, the island can “get this under control by Christmas.”

Officials also reported 36 new positive cases from tests conducted by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. This brings the island's total number of positive cases to 5,113.

There are 1,622 people in active isolation and 3,402 who have completed active isolation.

DOC and GDOE

On Saturday, the JIC reported that eight prisoners at the Department of Corrections had tested positive. This follows reports of additional DOC personnel testing positive.

At the Guam Department of Education, the agency received notification that three GDOE employees tested positive for COVID-19. These cases were identified at Tamuning Elementary School, Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School and B.P. Carbullido Elementary School. Two of these cases were identified through contact tracing.

Areas of the campuses have been cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hardcopy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.

DOC and GDOE are working closely with Public Health to conduct contact tracing.