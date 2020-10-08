Guam recorded two more fatalities linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total deaths attributed to the respiratory illness to 57.

Officials also reported the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by three on Tuesday to Wednesday's 45. There are 44 COVID-19 patients at the Guam Memorial Hospital, with 15 in the intensive care unit. One patient is fighting the disease at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The island's 57th COVID-19 related fatality is a 61-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

The woman was admitted to GMH on Sept. 4 and was a known positive case, according to the Joint Information Center. She died at 12:47 p.m.

The 56th fatality was a 69-year-old woman who also had underlying health conditions, the JIC reported. She was admitted to GMH on Sept. 23 and tested positive upon admission.

“Our days have been too full with moments of silence. To those who loved her, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus is unrelenting and will continue to test our resolve. To the people of Guam, let us reflect on these recent passings and reaffirm our commitment to doing what we can to keep us safe.”

Total cases

The 50 new cases raised the total number of cases since testing started in March to 2,868.

There are now 887 cases in active isolation. Of those who have contracted the virus, 1,924 have completed isolation.

Of the total cases, 2,592 are civilians and 276 are military service members.

Of the 50 new cases, 20 were identified through contact tracing. Three cases reported recent travel from other parts of the United States and were identified in quarantine.