Two more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, according to the Joint Information Center on Monday. That brings the total fatalities attributed to the novel coronavirus to 18.

The fatalities occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City and the Guam Memorial Hospital.

At approximately​ 8:46 a.m., a 31-year-old female was pronounced dead on arrival at the GRMC. She was a known COVID-19 case and had underlying health issues. She is Guam’s youngest COVID-19 related death​ to date.

At approximately 10:09 a.m., the second patient, a 65-year-old male passed away. He had comorbidities and was admitted to GMH on Sep. 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.

"This morning I was informed of our 17th and 18th COVID-related deaths. It is never easy losing a member of our community to this virus, and my heart breaks every time I receive these calls. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send ​their​ family and friends our condolences and deepest sympathies," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "We cannot afford to lose anymore people in this pandemic. Please do what you need to do to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

Lab closed

The Guam Public Health Laboratory (GPHL) is closed today in observance of Labor Day. The GPHL will reopen on Tuesday. Physicians are reminded to follow storage requirements by ensuring specimens are refrigerated at 2-8°C.

To date, there have been a total of ​1,671​ confirmed cases of COVID-19, ​18 ​deaths, ​744 ​not in isolation, and ​912​ cases in active isolation. Of those cases, ​1,386 ​are classified as civilians and 233 ​are military service members.