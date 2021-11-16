2 more deaths linked to COVID-19, 2 others ‘adjusted’

Officials reported two more COVID-19 related fatalities, but also made adjustments on the causes of two previous deaths - leaving the death toll at 258.

On Monday, the Joint Information Center said the two most recent fatalities linked to the respiratory illness were both women who had not been vaccinated and also had other health conditions.

• The 257th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 13. The patient was a 27-year-old woman who was a known COVID-19 positive patient.

• The 258th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Nov. 13. The patient was an 83-year-old woman who tested positive on Oct. 24.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero extended thoughts and prayers from Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, first gentleman Jeff Cook and herself.

“While too many have suffered tremendous grief, you do not have to grieve alone. United as an island community, we remember those we have lost and work together to prevent more days of sadness like today,” she stated.

Two deaths ‘adjusted’

Two deaths that previously had been linked to COVID-19 and reported on Sept. 30 and Oct. 12 were ‘adjusted,” according to a JIC release.

The report only states that the fatalities were “subsequently found” not to be the result of the disease.

“The Department of Public Health and Social Service Office of Epidemiology and Research has revised the COVID-19-related fatality count to remain at 258,” the center stated.

A total of 29 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded Monday, including submissions from tests done over the weekend. With the additions and previously disclosed results, official case counts are:

• Nov. 13: 42 of 1,109 tests administered

• Nov. 14: 32 of 535 tests administered

Thirty residents are being treated for COVID-19 in island hospitals, out of 1,768 cases in active isolation.