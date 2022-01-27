The deaths of two more Guamanians have been linked to COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center, which also reported 743 new confirmed cases.

Both deaths were residents who had underlying conditions, according to the Joint Information Center.

The 283rd COVID-19-related fatality was found deceased at a private residence on Nov. 1, 2021, and was pronounced dead at the Chief Medical Examiner’s morgue on Nov. 3, 2021. The patient was an 63-year-old man was wasn't vaccinated and had underlying conditions, the JIC reported. He tested positive on Oct. 14, 2021.

The 284th fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Jan. 26. The patient was a 53-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 4.

“Days of sadness are not yet behind us. While we remain steadfast in our effort to combat this virus through public health interventions, so many continue to mourn the loss of loved ones,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio. “To all those who have had to experience grief during this time, Governor Lou, First Gentleman Jeff, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies.”

The JIC also reported 34 hospitalizations; that's right about what has been reported for the last week or so, even as new case numbers remain high. One patient is in the intensive care unit at GMH.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 743 new cases of COVID-19 from 2,827 specimens analyzed on Jan. 26. Of those, 106 of the cases were reported by the Department of Defense. There currently are 6,653 cases in active isolation.

New hotline for isolation facility

The JIC also reported new phone numbers for the isolation facility at the Bayview Hotel in Tumon. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 can call 671-998-4527 or 671-998-4547 daily from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. DPHSS nurses and staff will assist patients in determining whether they may be eligible for endorsement into the ISOFAC.

Genome tests for November

DPHSS received forty-two (42) new results from virus samples on Wednesday collected on Guam between November 2, 2021 to December 3, 2021, which have undergone genome sequencing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DPHSS received the thirteenth set of results from the CDC. All 42 samples were identified as sublineages of the Delta Variant of Concern (VOC).

To date, 531 SARS-CoV-2 virus samples have been submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawaii Department of Health State Lab Division for genome sequencing and identified 329 COVID-19 cases infected with variants. DPHSS previously reported:

• 89 - Alpha variant

• 4 - Beta variant

• 214 - Delta variant

• 14 - Epsilon variant

• 1 - Gamma variant

• 7 - Omicron variant