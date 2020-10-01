2 more deaths linked to COVID-19

Two more deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus, increasing the island's death toll from the disease to 49.

A 70-year-old man is the island's 49th COVID-19 related fatality, officials said.

The man died Wednesday afternoon at Guam Memorial Hospital, according to the Joint Information Center.

Another man, a 61-year-old GMH patient, died at 10:53 a.m. Officials said he is the island's 48th COVID-19 related fatality. He died at Guam Memorial Hospital.

The patient had underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19, officials stated. He was admitted to GMH on Sept. 15 after testing positive at a private clinic earlier that day.

"Nothing can replace the life of a loved one. We are responsible for our individual actions, but these actions affect our entire community. We must do what we can to protect each other from this virus," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated.

Customs officer

The announcements were made on Wednesday, as the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency announced they are mourning the death of a Customs officer who died on Sept. 25.

On Sept. 25, an officer with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency who worked the front lines of the island’s ongoing COVID response died. His death was one of dozens linked to the novel coronavirus.

“Our Customs officers are the first line of defense from this deadly virus. Although stressed and fatigued by the operational border challenges dealt to our island by the COVID-19 virus for over 200 days now, our Customs officers and civilian employees report to their border assignments every day and perform their duties as essential employees at the risk of exposure to the virus,” said Customs Director Ignacio Peredo. “The Customs and Quarantine Agency relies on the daily courage of all our employees. The stark reality is that each of our men and women who report to duty put themselves in harm’s way.”

“The passing of one of our own due to COVID-19 strengthens our desire to protect and defend our community. We will not be overrun, and we will not falter. Please pray for us, and with us, as we continue to mourn the loss of one of our own and persevere through fatigue, stress, and round the clock border protection for the security of Guam,” said CQA Chief Vincent Perez.

There are currently 39 CQA officers assigned to the Guam International Airport Authority, 15 officers assigned to the Port Authority of Guam, nine officers assigned to the government of Guam designated quarantine facilities, nine officers assigned to the K-9 Unit, and six officers assigned to the Air Cargo Section.

The agency continues to work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to maintain the highest level of health and safety for the officers, the press release states.