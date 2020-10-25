2 more deaths linked to novel coronavirus

Guam officials reported two more deaths, the 70th and 71st, linked to COVID-19.

In addition, there are 34 new COVID-19 cases out of 343 tests administered by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Friday, the Joint Information Center reported.

This increases Guam’s total to 4,175 since testing started in March. Of those numbers, 1,601 are active cases and 2,503 have completed isolation. The new positive cases include several Department of Youth Affairs and Guam Department of Education employees.

Guam’s 70th fatality from COVID-19 occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital around 4:50 a.m. Saturday, according to JIC.

The patient was a 55-year-old male with underlying health conditions complicated by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 10 and was a known positive case.

“Scripture tells us that those who mourn will be comforted. As we join in sorrow with the families and friends who have lost so much to this virus, we must also do all that we can so no more of our fellow brothers and sisters suffer the same fate,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. “You have heard it time and time again – wear your masks, social distance, and stay home.”

Guam’s 71st COVID-19 fatality occurred about nine hours later at Guam Regional Medical City around 2:07 p.m.

The patient was a 67-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 24 and tested positive upon admission.

The Post

The Guam Daily Post has two employees who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. They have not had contact with the public this past week. Contact tracing is ongoing and the Tamuning office was deep cleaned on Saturday. Most employees are working remotely. Anyone in the office is required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently.

DYA

DYA’s fifth employee to test positive for the virus was last at work on Oct. 17. DYA had scheduled other personnel to be tested on Saturday. The results on those tests haven’t been released. All of the employees who tested positive are on leave status, according to JIC.

At this time, none of the residents being housed by DYA are displaying any symptoms of the virus. Following Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance, all residents of DYA are sheltering in place with no physical outside contact – all visits are conducted over the phone. Additionally, staff and residents will continue to have temperature and wellness checks during each shift.

DYA also requires everyone to wear masks, practice increased sanitation and disinfection of units each shift, as well as increased hand washing.

GDOE

On Saturday, it was confirmed that three GDOE employees from B.P. Carbullido Elementary School, Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School and Finegayan Elementary School tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Two of the three cases were identified through contact tracing efforts.

Areas of the campuses will be cleaned and disinfected. Employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will continue uninterrupted.