The Joint Information Center reported two COVID-19-related deaths today.

Guam’s 86th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at 10:18 p.m. last night. The patient was a 37-year-old man and was admitted to GRMC on Nov. 5, 2020 after testing positive upon admission.

Guam’s 87th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 4:30 a.m. The patient was a 62-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 27 and tested positive upon admission.

“Words are not enough to express our sorrow for the souls we lost to COVID-19 and too often they fall short of bringing comfort to those who are grieving. To their families and friends, we hope you accept our sincere condolences and sympathies during this especially difficult time,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “Words are not enough—we must show support for these families by committing ourselves to prevent more days of mourning and to ensure no one has to go through this pain.”

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.