The Joint Information Center reported Guam’s 40th and 41st fatalities linked to COVID-19.

Guam’s 40th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 7:36 p.m. this evening. The patient was a 56-year-old female with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. The patient was admitted to GMH on Aug. 18 and tested positive upon admission.

The 41st fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 8:10 p.m. Friday. The patient was a 45-year-old male. He was transferred to GMH on Sept. 10 after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Guam Regional Medical City.

“Tonight we lost ​two​ more lives to COVID-19. And while we have come to expect loss, no one can fully comprehend the perfect circle of pain this virus can cause around those it touches. We offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies to their families, friends, and loved ones,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We mourn with those who suffer. We recommit ourselves to the task of saving lives. And we will work to be worthy of those we have laid to rest.”