2 more Guam deaths linked to COVID-19

The government of Guam on Friday night confirmed two more Guam lives have been lost in the fight against COVID-19.

A 92-year-old woman with underlying health conditions died at the Guam Memorial Hospital earlier Friday, the Joint Information Center has confirmed.

She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 upon admission.

At approximately 6:59 p.m., a 56-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, died at the Guam Regional Medical City.

She was admitted to GRMC earlier Friday and was a known COVID-19 positive case.

"Our island suffers with each passing, and making these announcements will always be difficult for me. We are reminded of the fragility of life and are forced to confront our mortality. Losing a loved one is always hard and the pain is incomprehensible. Not only did this virus take them away from us, it has taken away moments they should have shared with their family and friends beside them," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. "Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have lost so much. You remain in our thoughts and prayers."