The government of Guam on Friday night confirmed two more Guam lives have been lost in the fight against COVID-19.

A 92-year-old woman with underlying health conditions died at Guam Memorial Hospital earlier Friday, the Joint Information Center has confirmed.

She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 upon admission, according to JIC.

Also on Friday at approximately 6:59 p.m., a 56-year-old woman with underlying health conditions died at Guam Regional Medical City.

She was admitted to GRMC earlier Friday and was a known COVID-19-positive case, according to JIC.

Guam now has 33 deaths linked to COVID-19, mostly with underlying health conditions.

"Our island suffers with each passing, and making these announcements will always be difficult for me. We are reminded of the fragility of life and are forced to confront our mortality. Losing a loved one is always hard and the pain is incomprehensible. Not only did this virus take them away from us, it has taken away moments they should have shared with their family and friends beside them," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have lost so much. You remain in our thoughts and prayers."

14-day quarantine stands

Earlier on Friday, the governor stated she is considering reducing the quarantine for incoming travelers from 14 to seven days, but no decision has been made to finalize that idea. The governor, in an email response to Dr. Thomas Shieh on Friday morning, wrote: "We are looking at a seven-day test out protocol. We have not made a decision." The governor wrote to Shieh within minutes of Shieh writing to the governor. Shieh emailed, in part, "hope you will consider letting our people go to their homes rather than locking them up inside hotels." The governor responded that self-quarantine at homes didn't work. "During the surge (in) the U.S., many returning came from those hot spot areas – basically all of the United States. We found through contact tracing that there were breaks in the home self-quarantine and was one of the reasons for the surge we are experiencing," the governor wrote to Shieh. "Please know that these measures may be hard but it is necessary to slow the community spread," the governor said in the email. She said Guam is still seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and "our fatality rate has increased." "I am following this very closely and will make decisions based on data and science," the governor wrote to Shieh. On Friday evening, governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the governor's decision stands. "The governor noted that the decision to institute mandatory quarantine was driven by the data received by our contact tracing teams, namely that recent travel — especially to COVID hot spots — was a source of infection. As the governor has said, our quarantine policy is reviewed and subject to change as the data and circumstances evolve. That has not changed," she said.

On Friday evening, the Joint Information Center announced 29 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported out of 400 tested.

Since March, there have been a total of 2,074 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 33 deaths.

There were 40 people hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital and nearly half of them – 19 – were in the intensive care unit as of Friday evening.