2 more Guam Legislature employees test positive for COVID-19

There are now a total of five people at the Legislature who've tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Guam Legislature announced that two more employees of the Guam Legislature tested for the novel coronavirus have been informed of positive results.

Both employees remain in home isolation, as advised by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The last day these employees were present either at the Guam Congress Building or their respective worksites was Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The Legislature shut down the Guam Congress Building after one legislative staffer confirmed positive test results.

