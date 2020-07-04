2 more Guamanians test positive for coronavirus; 3 people under hospital care

One more person had to be admitted into the hospital for medical care after contracting the respiratory illness caused by SARS-CoV-2, according to the Joint Information Center.

Add that to the two who were reported over the last several days and that's three people who are now hospitalized.

The additional cases also means Guam now has 104 active cases - that's one of the highest if not the highest number of active cases for the island since testing started in March.

Out of 306 individuals whom the Department of Public Health and Social Services tested for COVID-19 on Friday, July 3, two tested positive.

Results include samples from COVID-19 community testing held at the Yigo Gym on July 2.

To date, there have been a total of 288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths, 179 people have been released from isolation.

Of the total cases, 242 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.