California-based attorney Jeffrey S. Lena, who has represented the Vatican in U.S. cases involving clergy sex abuse, tapped two lawyers to work on the Vatican's defense team in a child sexual abuse case against former Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron.

The Holy See, the Vatican, is among the defendants in a case filed by a former Father Duenas Memorial School student who alleged that Apuron raped and molested him multiple times in school year 1994-1995 at the archbishop's private residence.

In defending the Vatican in U.S. courts, Lena has been relying on a team of lawyers who work with him steadily, including Alexis I. Haller and Jennifer L. Bruno, both based in California.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood approved the pro hac vice petitions for the two additional lawyers.

Lena, Haller and Bruno are working with Guam-based attorney John Unpingco to defend the Vatican in the Guam case, filed by a plaintiff identified in court documents only as D.M. to protect his privacy.

The lawsuit claims that the Holy See is a responsible party in Apuron's conduct toward the plaintiff and other children on Guam.

D.M. is represented by attorney Charles McDonald, who sought the federal court's help in reaching out to the U.S. Department of State to serve the papers on the Holy See, after the counsel's prior attempts failed.

The Vatican stripped Apuron of his title as archbishop of Guam after a tribunal convicted him in 2018 of sexual abuse of minors, and that decision was upheld in 2019. Apuron still faces lawsuits, including the one that D.M. filed.

Guam has nearly 300 clergy sex abuse claims since 2016.