The fifth and sixth individuals have been arrested on suspicion of illegally entering Guam by boat, the Guam Police Department said in a press release.

Two Chinese men, Jian Feng Li, 36; and Fujun Zhai, 34; were arrested after being believed to have unlawfully arrived into Guam via boat from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, GPD stated in the release.

Jian Feng Li arrived July 3, while Zhai arrived June 26, GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella said.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of failure to acquire clearance requirements, failure to deliver a manifest to a Customs officer and invalid place of unloading.

Jian Feng Li and Zhai were confined by the Department of Corrections and their cases were forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for review, according to the release.

The arrests come after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio established a multiagency task force to respond to the recent increase in unlawful arrivals by boat.

Residents who witness suspicious activity are asked to report it to the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency at 671-642-8071, or to GPD at 671-475-8615~7.

Arrests

Jian Feng Li and Zhai are the fifth and sixth individuals arrested in the past two weeks on suspicion of illegally arriving on Guam.

On Monday, Xiao Juan Sun, a 41-year-old Chinese woman, and Ganyui Li, a 49-year-old Chinese man, were arrested on suspicion of illegal entry.

Sun arrived July 3 and Ganyui Li arrived July 8, according to Savella.

Sun and Ganyui Li had not been charged in the Superior Court of Guam as of press time Tuesday.

Haize Lu was arrested Friday and charged over the weekend in connection with an illegal landing by boat. Lu, a Chinese national, said he arrived at Ritidian Point on May 27 and admitted to flying from Saipan to Rota, and then coming to Guam by a boat he ordered from China, charging documents state.

According to a release from the Office of the Attorney General, Haize Lu remains held by the Department of Corrections on $2,000 bail.

The first man to arrive in recent days, Jianfeng Lu, also a Chinese national, was arrested after a fisherman reported seeing "tourists" walking along the dirt road to Urunao, Post files state.

Jianfeng Lu was seen driving a car while authorities were investigating the area and later admitted to landing at Tanguisson Beach on May 15, charging documents state.

Jianfeng Lu was released from DOC custody last week on $2,000 cash bail and was ordered to surrender his passport and report to probation three times a week.

Both Jianfeng Lu and Haize Lu were charged with failure to acquire clearance requirements and failure to deliver a manifest to a Customs officer as misdemeanors, and invalid place of unloading as a violation.

Savella said, under Guam law, the maximum penalty for illegal entry is up to one year in prison and a maximum $1,000 fine.

Removal from the island is a federal function, she added.

Boats

The boats used to land in Guam are believed to have been purchased and registered in Saipan, Guam Customs Director Ike Peredo told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday.

Peredo added the boats used remain at a Customs impounding lot in Tiyan and are accessible to GPD.

Savella said the attorney general's office could seek criminal forfeiture in cases where it is authorized by law.

Peredo previously said the individuals who pilot the boats are the ones at risk of being arrested. He also suspected the individuals receive help from island residents when they land, but said anyone found to be assisting can also be arrested and charged.