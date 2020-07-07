There are two more people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 165 individuals for COVID-19 on Monday, July 6, for SARS-CoV-2. One test came back positive. The person reported recent travel to the continental U.S.

The second positive case was reported by Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

To date, there have been a total of 303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing started in March.

There have been five deaths, 184 people released from isolation, and there are currently are 114 active cases.

Of the total cases, 257 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.