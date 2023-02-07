Two more men pleaded guilty to charges connected to a riot at the Dededo Skate Park last year.

Vince Phillip and Jame Repwak pleaded guilty to rioting as a third-degree felony in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday afternoon.

Phillip and Repwak were two of seven suspects charged in connection to a riot at the skate park in March 2022.

As Judge Vernon Perez accepted the two men's pleas, he told them they face a maximum of five years in prison for the rioting charge.

Both Phillip and Repwak were asked to appear again on March 7 for the sentencing. They may be required to testify against their co-defendants if the cases proceed to trial.

Phillip and Repwak join Mali Ios and John Jashua in pleading guilty in connection to the riot.

Ios and Jashua pleaded guilty to assault as misdemeanors on Jan. 20 due to having less “egregious” actions in the riot, Assistant Attorney General Basil O'Mallan stated at the hearing.

Defendants Chesrick Tom, Darwin Fortes and Kayson Nick's cases still remain unresolved, but they will appear before Perez Tuesday morning, according to the Superior Court weekly calendar.

Riot last year

According to court documents, a riot on March 2, 2022, involved three victims and left two of them with stab wounds. Witnesses told police the suspects were armed with baseball bats and broken beer bottles, and appeared to be drunk.

Phillip was accused of bashing one of the victims in the face and eye, while Jashua allegedly assaulted one of the victims with a skateboard, according to Post files.

Ios was accused of throwing a bottle at one of the victims in the riot. He posted a video that captured the incident on social media, which would eventually spur the Guam Police Department to begin an investigation.