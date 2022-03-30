Two of the men accused in a violent attack at the Dededo skate park pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against them in the Superior Court of Guam.

Darwin Jay Imbuido Fortes, 22, and Jame Repwak, 23, appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Thursday.

The pair are among a total of eight people who were arrested in connection with the riot that sent two men to the hospital with stab wounds.

Co-actor Mali Ios, 19, has since pleaded not guilty in the case, but it was said in court that he has been re-indicted and is expected to answer to the revised charges next week.

The incident happened March 2, Post files state.

Police anticipate more arrests could be made, as witnesses recall that at least 15 people were involved in the riot.

Witnesses reported that the suspects were armed with baseball bats and broken beer bottles and appeared to be drunk.