Two additional suspects arrested in connection with a riot at the Dededo skate park earlier this month were released from custody.

John P. Jashua, 18, was released on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond by Superior Court of Guam Judge Benjamin Sison on Thursday.

Jashua allegedly used a skateboard to attack the victim and was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.

Jesrick Honest D. Tom, 19, was also released on Thursday, the day after being caught by police, and arrested on suspicion of rioting, aggravated assault, and underage consumption of alcohol.

Assistant Attorney General Alysa Draper-Dehart signed the memorandum that stated that Tom was booked and released and issued a notice to appear at court on March 5, 2025.

Co-actors

Defendant Kayson Nick, 21, who was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and assault as a misdemeanor was freed last Wednesday on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Prosecutors were also granted a request to have the charges against defendant Chesrick Tom dismissed, Post files state.

Co-actors Darwin Jay Imbuido Fortes, 22, Jame Repwak, 23, Mali Ios, 19, and Vince P. Phillip, 22, are being held at the Department of Corrections jail for their alleged involvement.

Police anticipate making more arrests.

The March 2 attack included three victims and left two men in the hospital with stab wounds. One victim lost an eye, while the other needed multiple stitches to his eye.

Witnesses reported that the suspects were armed with baseball bats and broken beer bottles and appeared to be drunk.