The deadline for the government of Guam to sign a lease for Eagles Field has been extended to April 30, according to correspondence between Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas.

Also known as Lå'lo, the Eagles Field area of Mangilao is where the governor is hoping a medical complex will be constructed, including a new hospital and other health care facilities.

Nicholson initially gave GovGuam 30 days from March 15 – a deadline of April 14 – to sign the lease, or the property would be used for military purposes related to missile defense facilities in light of threats from China.

April 14 came and went with no word from Adelup, other than to say there was no update. But on Monday, the governor's office released letters between Leon Guerrero and Nicholson, in which the former requested an extension that was granted by the latter on the same day.

“I acknowledge that proposed amendments to the original unsigned lease require additional time for both Department of the Navy and government of Guam representatives to conduct a thorough review,” Nicholson wrote. “In acknowledgment of our good faith efforts, I am granting an extension of time to April 30, 2023, to finalize and endorse the lease on behalf of the (Department of the Navy).”

According to JRM public affairs officer Lt. Cmdr. Katherine Koenig, following the governor's request Friday, the office of the secretary of the Navy approved the request and delegated the decision to extend the lease deadline to Nicholson as the senior military official on Guam.

Nicholson was pleased to allow additional time for their teams to address issues with the lease, and continues to firmly believe that a new civilian hospital for Guam is imperative and will continue to advocate for improved health care for the entire island, according to statements forwarded by Koenig.

But the rear admiral also reiterated that the military has identified mission-critical purposes for the Eagles Field property, and maintained that they will move to repurpose that land for other military requirements if the lease is not signed by April 30.

Controversy

The proposal to build the medical complex at Eagles Field has been a controversial one.

In addition to issues surrounding the return of land taken by the federal government, as several families claim ancestral ownership of properties in the area, several lawmakers voiced concerns regarding transparency over the development of the lease and its contents.

Amid these controversies, Speaker Therese Terlaje authored Bill 12-37, which would require legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government.

The bill passed unanimously in March but was vetoed by the governor, and didn't have enough support to reach an override later that month.

However, the day after the failed override attempt, Attorney General Douglas Moylan denied the Eagles Field lease.

He determined that the lease was unenforceable, finding there were a number of legal issues, including noncompliance with federal and local laws regarding the Guam Legislature authorizing and appropriating funds for the lease, as well as issues with the lease “precluding” access to the medical complex by the people of Guam.

In one specific matter, the AG took issue with the fact that in-kind considerations for the new hospital, which GovGuam could provide to defer rental payments on the Eagles Field property, had not yet been agreed upon. Those considerations were to be finalized after the lease execution.

But according to Moylan, that meant the lease obligates taxpayers to pay rent upon its signing – money that had not been appropriated by the Legislature as required by law.

Concerns to be addressed

Commenting on the deadline extension Monday, the governor confirmed that her team is working to address that concern.

“One of the concerns is the appropriation, where the government is obligated because of the in-kind considerations language. So we're looking at that very closely,” Leon Guerrero said.

The governor also addressed the AG's concern regarding the “takeover” provision in the lease, which states that in the event of war or a national emergency, the lease would be subject to any federal government right affecting the control or operation of the leased property, but nothing should prevent GovGuam from pursuing any rights it may have for reimbursement from the federal government.

Leon Guerrero said this is standard language in nearly all federal leases, and that they are clarifying this provision. She added that there doesn't appear to be major changes in other lease provisions.

And with regard to the Legislature, the governor commented Monday that lease signings have “always been an executive authority.”

“And so I have just been executing my executive authority in negotiations of leases, for any leases in the government that come through my office,” the governor said, adding that the lawmakers can create a plan for the construction of a new hospital if they wanted.

“I've never heard a plan from the Legislature about this hospital that we need to build. Certainly, that's within their authority. Their authority is appropriating and policymaking, and I have great respect for those authorities. … We can sit down and discuss it. But I have not heard any plans, other than just criticisms and obstructing this great opportunity for our people of Guam,” Leon Guerrero added.

Invitation from lawmakers

Meanwhile, the speaker has invited the governor to a legislative committee meeting April 25 to discuss plans to address the AG's legal determinations and recommendations for the lease.

“This invitation is another good faith attempt to follow through with the Legislature’s commitment to assist in the building of a new hospital, but there must be a commitment on your part to go forward with truth and transparency for the people of Guam first and foremost,” the speaker stated in her letter.

Sen. Chris Barnett, too, has criticized the developments around the Eagles Field lease. In a statement Monday, Barnett said that if the governor genuinely wanted to address the attorney general's concerns with the lease, she “should start by sitting down with the whole Legislature and explaining to us why she thinks this is the 'deal of a lifetime' for the people of Guam.”

He noted that the AG took major issue with the lack of legislative involvement and approval of the lease.

The rear admiral should, “likewise,” stop imposing deadlines on GovGuam and allow the local government to take its time to address the lease, Barnett added.

“The people of Guam don’t deserve to be rushed into a deal we haven’t seen the big picture or the fine print on,” Barnett added. “The (rear) admiral and the Department of Defense should acknowledge that conducting negotiations in secret has led us to this juncture, and to further proceed with the lease without having the involvement of the legally required branches of our government is a slap in the face to the democratic values that should come with living under the U.S. flag.”