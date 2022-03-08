2 new Air Force hangars on Guam, worth $262M, are 'power projection platforms'

Andersen Air Force Base's two new maintenance hangars, unveiled last week, “are power projection platforms,” said U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander.

“These hangars show proof of investment in Andersen AFB as we strive to meet our vision head-on: shaping the future of great power competition,” Aragon added.

The first of two hangars is a $134.3 million general-purpose maintenance hangar. The 75,000 square-foot hangar took more than 1.8 million man-hours to build and includes over 50,000 yards of reinforced concrete capable of withstanding typhoons, according to Andersen's public affairs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The completed hangar can accommodate any aircraft within the U.S. Air Force inventory with the exception of the C-5.

In addition, a $128 million aircraft fuel systems maintenance hangar was also unveiled on Andersen recently.

(Daily Post Staff)