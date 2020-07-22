Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero appointed Roque Alcantara to serve as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation and longtime social worker Terry Aguon to serve as Department of Public Health and Social Services deputy director of social services.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s press secretary, said Aguon replaced Josie O’Mallan who resigned to help her ailing parents. The governor appointed O’Mallan to the position in March.

Alcantara, Burch and Angoco

Alcantara replaces John Burch at DPR. Burch was temporarily assigned to Guam Ancestral Lands Commission. The assignment was to assist GALC whose executive director, Joe Angoco, was on extended medical leave, Janela Carrera, governor’s communications director, said at the time of the temporary transfer.

Burch was appointed to replace Joseph Angoco and is now the acting executive director of the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission pending confirmation. Angoco resigned from GALC, effective July 17, to spend more time with family, Paco-San Agustin said Wednesday.

Alcantara has a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's in business operations and technology management, according to a press release from Adelup. In addition to his experience in the military, federal government, government of Guam and the private sector, Alcantara has also devoted his life to uplifting Guam’s sports communities especially baseball and softball.

“On and off the field, he is a team player and a proven leader,” the governor stated, in part, in Wednesday's press release.

Aguon and O’Mallan

Aguon has served DPHSS for over 30 years, including the Bureau of Social Services Administration, Bureau of Communicable Disease Control, Bureau of Community Health, and Bureau of Family Health and Nursing Services.

“Terry Aguon brings with him a wealth of experience, institutional knowledge, and more importantly, passion for helping at-risk populations, including cancer patients, those afflicted with HIV/AIDS, and our island’s foster children. As a licensed foster parent and active community member, he demonstrates excellent character and empathy which we not only admire, but will assist DPHSS through the many challenges it faces,” the governor stated.

O’Mallan was named to help lead Public Health alongside fellow Deputy Director Lori Duenas and then-Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey. O’Mallan’s responsibility, which Aguon will take on, is to lead the social services division.

Cabinet changes

In the last few months, there have been a number of changes in the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio cabinet.

• Samantha Brennan resigned as director of the Department of Corrections in November 2019. Her replacement, Frank Ishizaki, resigned in January.

• Joe Carbullido, the current DOC director, was temporarily assigned to the DOC deputy position from Guam Police Department in 2019 after the sudden resignation of Joey Terlaje as deputy director.

• Department of Parks and Recreation acting Director John Burch was transferred to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission on June 22. Burch was appointed to DPR after the resignation of Richard Ybanez in February.

• Robert Camacho, the retired chief of police at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, joined the Department of Corrections as its deputy director in March.

• Tony Babauta resigned as the governor's chief of staff in May.

• Pilar Laguana retired on May 30 from her post as the Guam Visitors Bureau president.

• Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Bobby Alvarez resigned May 31.

• The governor's son-in-law, Haig Huynh, who served as her legal counsel, resigned in June.

• Executive Manager Tom Ada of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority resigned June 22.

• Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey retired July 3.