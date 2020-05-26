Two people out of 64 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to results release Tuesday evening.

In addition to another case, classified as "probable," identified earlier in the day, Guam's total number of cases for the virus since tests started in mid-March is now 169.

There have been five deaths and 139 released from isolation, which means there are 25 people who have active cases of the virus.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested the 64 individuals and Diagnostic Laboratory Services performed the serology test that resulted in the probable case, according to the Joint Information Center.

While polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing indicates current infection, serology testing indicates the presence of antibodies from past infection with SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, officials explained.

Cases that test positive only through serology testing are classified as probable cases. A case investigation will be conducted to determine any epidemiological links to known cases.

Released from isolation

New criteria to be released from isolation were implemented on May 22.

For persons having symptoms:

• at least 10 days have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) and any other symptoms attributed to COVID-19 infection;

• at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared – or, with recurrent symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recurrent symptoms appeared; and

• at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive COVID-19 diagnostic test.

For persons without symptoms, at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive COVID-19 diagnostic test, assuming they have not subsequently developed symptoms since their positive test.