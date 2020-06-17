2 new cases reported by DoD; DPHSS reports 0 new cases after 94 tested

Test from local and military officials resulted in two positive cases today.

The Department of Defense reported the two new cases to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

DPHSS also conducted tests for 94 individuals on Wednesday, June 17, and all tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. Results include 21 samples from COVID-19 drive through testing held at the Piti Mayor’s Office on Tuesday and 43 samples from COVID-19 drive-through testing held at the Santa Rita Senior Center today.

DPHSS was notified of three new cases of COVID-19 from the Department of Defense. Following reporting protocol, these cases will be included in the DPHSS overall count once an official report is received.

The three cases are among seven service members identified as COVID-19 cases in a statement issued earlier today by Andersen Air Force Base. Four of the seven cases were officially reported to DPHSS, included in the DPHSS overall count, and have been previously reported by the Joint Information Center.

To date, Guam has had ​188 ​cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided with ​five deaths, 170​ released from isolation, and ​13​ active cases.