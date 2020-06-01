There are no additional new COVID-19 cases following tests on 27 individuals.

Guam's total cases are at 175 since testing started in mid-March.

On Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 27 individuals for SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Over the weekend, two people were added to the list of positive numbers, according to the Joint Information Center. One case tested positive by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH). The second additional case is a probable case that tested positive through serology testing at Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS).